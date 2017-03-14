The Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, has sworn into office, the board members of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR). The ceremony took place on Monday, 13th March 2017 at the Ministry’s conference room in Accra.

After administering the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy to the members, the Energy Minister congratulated and expressed gratitude to the Board for their decision to serve the nation.

The Minister further assured the Board of his unflinching support, and urged them to set strategic directions, collaborate with management, operate with maximum efficiency, discharge their duties professionally, and encouraged them to ensure the success of TOR.

Mr. Tongeaan Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang, Chairman of the Board, expressed his appreciation to the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the opportunity, and assured the Energy Minister of the Board’s commitment to work assiduously to revamp Tema Oil Refinery.

Members of the Board include Ambassador Isaac Osei, Hon Kofi Brako, John Boadu, Dr. William Abayaawiea Atuilik, Mrs Edith Sapara-Grant, Seth Achamfour-Yeboah, Leon Kendon Appenteng and Nene Abayaateye Amegatcher.

Other dignitaries present were Prof. Thomas Mba Akabzaa, Chief Director of the Energy Ministry, Directors from the Energy Ministry, and General Managers of the Tema Oil Refinery.

–

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana