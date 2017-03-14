The driver of the articulated truck that crashed into 16 vehicles at ‘Commando’, a suburb of New Town in Accra on Monday, has been arrested.

The driver of the Benin-registered truck, who had come to offload goods at a market in the area, lost control of the steering wheel and crashed into the 16 cars.

Two persons sustained injuries in the process.

Speaking to Citi News, the Nima Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Abraham Acquaye, said the driver has been arrested and will assist with investigations.

The driver, who did not sustain any injuries, is said to be a Beninois and doesn’t speak any other language apart from French, Supt Acquaye revealed

“In the course of our investigations, it came to the fore that he encountered a brake failure and that is what actually precipitated this. He is in our custody and he is assisting us in our investigations.”

The Police subsequently towed all the affected vehicles to the Nima Police station in Accra.

By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana