A new report released by the Bank of Ghana (BoG), on the how much banks in Ghana charge you when you take a loan from them, has reveled that in the car loan category Bank of Baroda offers the cheapest loans.

The infograph below shows the top three banks with the cheapest auto loans in Ghana as at February, 2017.

By: Vivian Kai Lokko/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana