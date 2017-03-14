Adele was forced to stop a concert in Sydney after a fan in the front row had a cardiac arrest.

A 47-year-old woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition during the show on 10 March.

Adele stopped mid-performance telling fans she didn’t want to shock the sick woman with fireworks that were planned.

She also joked that she had ruined the surprise for the rest of the audience by telling them about the pyrotechnics.

The singer said: “Sorry. Someone got hurt. I ruined the surprise for you didn’t I?

“Sorry, there was so much going on it frightened me. Pretend I didn’t say anything. Let’s start again.”

She continued the show after a brief pause.

–

Source: BBC