Government has cut the tape for the construction of 60 e-libraries throughout the country.

Dubbed: “Ghana, 60 years on,” the project forms part of the second phase of activities of the Ghana @ 60 celebrations.

The Ghana @ 60 Committee, in collaboration with West Blue Consulting, an ICT solutions company working as the technical partners of the Ghana National Single Window (GNSW), will execute the project, which will take off immediately, and is scheduled to be completed by March 2018.

West Blue is providing full funding for all 60 e-libraries.

The project is being undertaken to enable marginalised groups in selected areas to be empowered with knowledge in order for them to participate fully and actively in social activities.

The e-library project aims at improving reading and learning among children and young people in the rural areas of the West African country.

The names of the 60 deprived communities will be announced later by the Committee.

The brick and mortar, container, and mobile van libraries under the project will be equipped with internet enabled computers and laptops, among others.

The Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh who cut sod for the commencement of the project expressed concern that 60 years after independence, Ghana could boast only 60 public libraries throughout the country.

He was optimistic that the 60 e-libraries that were to be built would be completed on schedule to increase the number of libraries in the country to 120.

He stated that the ministry was committed to the successful implementation of the projects because, “a nation that reads is a nation that learns and develops”.

Dr. Prempeh said the government was encouraging a lifelong experience of learning and was convinced that putting up libraries in deprived areas was key to equipping people with the requisite knowledge for national development.

He commended West Blue for the initiative of providing libraries across the country, with the aim to encourage reading habits in the youth and called on other companies to emulate the example of West Blue.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of West Blue Consulting, Madam Valentina Mintah said: “we at West Blue Consulting are indeed very honoured to be working with the Ghana@60 Committee to support Ghana’s developmental agenda”.

“As a proud African and fiercely Ghanaian ICT solutions company, we are very passionate about the role Information, Communication and Technology plays in our society, and believe that the Ghana@60 Library Programme will ensure that the marginalised groups in the selected areas, are empowered with knowledge to participate fully and actively in society”’ she added.

According to Madam Mintah, with access to Information and Technology in their local communities, community members would be able to communicate and girls would learn to embrace femininity whilst being strong.

“The adults and elderly will not be left out especially the BBCs (Born Before Computers). The Ghana@60 Library programme, will cater for them too, ensuring that they are upskilled to participate in today’s technology world, whilst equipping them to effectively parent today’s “Snapchat” and “Instagram” child”.

This programme, she explained would adopt Public; Private and Community (PPC) approach – to ensure its sustainability.

She stressed that West Blue would ensure full participation from all stakeholders, from design through build, to management, aiding local employment.

She used the occasion to call on individuals, businesses, NGOs, among others to engage with the Ghana@60 Committee to lend their skills, passion, financial contributions etc to developmental projects, “as together we can mobilise for Ghana’s future”.

On his part, the Director Operations at the Presidency and a member of the Committee, Lord Commey was emphatic the library project would be completed by the close of the year.

–

Credit: West Blue Consult