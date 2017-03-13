Two teachers and a student from Sadzikofe Basic School, Tornu on Have-Kpando road in the Afadzato South District drowned in the Dayi river; a tributary of River Volta while crossing the river.

The late Terry Asamoah, William Ahiati and their final year JHS Student were said to be onboard a wooden boat with other teachers to buy fresh fish in the next town when the boat hit a stump in the river, causing a leakage that capsized it.

According to eyewitness, the incidence happened on Friday and the trio drowned while the other three teachers survived.

The bodies have however been deposited at the Afoega Catholic Hospital for further medical autopsy.

The incidence is the second in two days after the lifeless body of a taxi cap driver was earlier on Sunday seen floating on a pond in Anfoeta in the Ho west District.

Residents who believed the death of Ashong were questionable are pleading with the police to conduct a thorough investigation to reveal the facts.

By: King Norbert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana