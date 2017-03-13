The Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has expressed some opposition to the existing plan to convert part of the Achimota Forest Reserve into an Eco-Park.

The facility is expected to have eco-lodges, fencing, veterinary, camping sites, watering points, viewing platforms, a restaurant, suspended walkways, among others.

The Mahama government, which cut the sod for the redevelopment of the forest reserve in 2016, said the establishment of the eco-tourism park, the Accra Eco Park, would create about 4000 jobs during the construction and more than 2,000 direct and 10,000 indirect jobs during the operational phase.

The government also projected that, over about a 10-year period, government will receive revenue amounting to about $186 million as corporate tax and about $18 million in social security payment.

But Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng believes the Achimota Forrest should remain as it is with eco-tourism efforts directed elsewhere.

“My personal opinion is that it should remain a forest. I will go further to say that there are all sorts of encroachment from religious organisations. A lot of churches have been built and temporary structures are there. I think they should all come down.”

“Whoever wants to eco-tourism can go to the Atiwa Forrest or the Kakum Park… if you have the Achimota forest, that is fine. The Achimota forest should be reserved as a forest,” the Minister stated.

The 495-hectare Achimota Forest Reserve was created by the Gold Coast colonial government for recreational and environmental conservation purposes.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana