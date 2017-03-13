Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakaria has been appointed the deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).

A letter from the presidency signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante said the president expects her to execute her duties with a great sense of professionalism.

The letter also congratulated Madam Zakaria, who is a former business Development Manager of Jospong Group of Companies for her nomination.

MASLOC provides micro and small loans for start-ups and small businesses with fast, easy and accessible microcredit and small loans to grow and expand their businesses as well as to enhance job and wealth creation.

The nominee, Abibata Shanni Mahama holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of Ghana and Master of Public policy and Administration with emphasis on Economic and Political Development from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA), in the City of New York.

She has in various capacities worked with Merchant Bank Ghana Limited, Institute of Economic Affairs, UNHCR and the Millenium Cities Initiative – MCI, all in Accra.

She is married with four children.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana