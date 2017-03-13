Asante Kotoko assistant coach Godwin Ablordey has blamed the poor pitch in Tamale for their weekend draw with Bolga All Stars.

Yakubu Mohammed scored yet another goal to put the Porcupine Warriors in the lead but Maxwell Frimpong scored a late equalizer for All Stars to share the spoils.

Ablordey, whose side needed to win to keep pace with leaders Aduana, blasted the playing surface in Tamale after the match and says it made it difficult for the team to execute their game plan.

“It was a very difficult game because of the nature of the pitch. It is very bad for Ghana football. If we are going to continue to play football like this, it will be very bad for us.I am not thinking about the points we have lost here today but I am thinking about Ghana football as a whole.”

“We need to do things very well. Look at the park are playing on. There are no seats and anybody can enter and they were throwing stones onto the field. It is very bad,” he added.

The assistant coach further explained that “if we want to improve football in this country we have to do something about this.”

Kotoko, who are still unbeaten, now find themselves two points adrift of leaders Aduana who beat Inter Allies 2-1 at the El Wak stadium.

–

By: Daniel Koranteng/ citifmonline.com/Ghana