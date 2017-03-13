The Western Regional House of Chiefs has said the New Patriotic Party’s, (NPP) political fortunes in the region will dissipate if it fails to fulfill its promise to revamp the railway sector.

According to the House of Chiefs, the development of the rail sector is non-negotiable considering its contribution to economic development in the region.

As part of efforts to improve rail transport, President Akufo-Addo has created a Railway Development Ministry headed by Joe Ghartey, MP for Essikado-Ketan in the Western Region.

The President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, told Citi News they are highly optimistic about the prospects of the sector under the NPP government.

“If this government in its manifesto is unable to develop the railway line by the end of the four years, it will be a very big blow to the Minister of Railways development who happens to come from the very hub of the railway sector…It will affect the fortune of the party.

“Sekondi-Takoradi has always been the strong hold of the NPP, so if they promised Railway Development and they appoint someone from the same area and they are unable to deliver the next four years of course, it will affect their political fortunes”

He said the chiefs in the region are hopeful that the development of the railway sector in the region will kick off as soon as possible.

The chiefs’ concerns come a day after the Minister for Railway Development, Joe Ghartey, said his ministry, in collaboration with stakeholders in the country will help make the railway sector vibrant again.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

