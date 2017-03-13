An articulated truck on Monday crashed into some 16 vehicles at ‘Commando’, an area at Nima in Accra.

Although some of the vehicles were badly damaged, only two people sustained some injuries.

Some eyewitnesses said the truck failed its brake, and in the process, ran into other vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Police have towed all the affected vehicles to the Nima Police station in Accra.

According to the Nima Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Abraham Acquaye, the driver of the Benin-registered truck who had come to the area to offload beans, lost control of the truck before running into the 12 vehicles.

Articulated trucks mangles vehicles at Circle

A similar accident occurred at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle about a fortnight ago.

A 4-footer truck carrying sugar toppled over the guard rails of the Kwame Nkrumah Circle interchange and destroyed some vehicles beneath the overpass.

The container fell on two empty 207 sprinter buses parked close to the Royal VVIP bus station.

By: citifmonilne.com/Ghana