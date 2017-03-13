President Akufo-Addo has tasked the Attorney General to confer with state attorneys and other stakeholders to find a lasting solution to challenges facing the state attorneys.

The state attorneys have in recent times embarked on series of strike actions demanding better conditions of service.

In 2016, the association embarked on a sit-down strike over the erstwhile National Democratic Congress’ failure to meet their demands, which include the provision of vehicles, harmonized salaries, sustainable pension schemes and logistics.

According to the President of the Association, Francisca Tete-Mensah, that may not happen this year as the President Nana Akufo-Addo has demonstrated goodwill and acted positively to help bring to an end their many challenges.

According to her, the association is currently holding talks with the new administration.

“He [Nana Addo], gave a promissory note that he will attend to us and he has instructed the current Attorney General to have a meeting with us. We’ve had the first meeting with all the stakeholders, Ministry of Employment, SSNIT, Finance Ministry, Controller and Accountant general department, and she has asked us to give her some time.”

She added that, “She [Attorney General] will have to impanel the legal service board so they deal with the problems of pensions, conditions of service, harmonization with the bench etc. We are giving her the grace period to address all our issues so everything is on course. We are on the waiting period. The new Attorney General and the other stakeholders have demonstrated a commitment to addressing our issues, which is why we are very quiet, giving them the grace period.”

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo at her vetting before Parliament, indicated her preparedness to resolve the concerns of the state attorneys.

He said although the President has intervened to get the state attorneys to get back to work, measures will be put in place to ensure that in the medium and long-term, their demands will be satisfied.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor