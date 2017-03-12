Oprah Winfrey has lost almost 45 lbs in weight since she joined Weight Watchers in 2015, and she feels “great” because of her smaller size.

The 63-year-old television personality is feeling “great” after shedding approximately three stone from her body mass after she signed up to be a member and advisor for the American weight loss programme Weight Watchers in 2015, and she has claimed her dieting has become a total “lifestyle change” over the past two years.

Speaking about her new shape in the April issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, the former ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ host said: “Nearing the 45-pound weight loss mark is a great feeling.

“After spending literally years on more diets than I care to count, I finally made the shift from dieting to a lifestyle change.”

And the star has revealed her eating regime has made her “more conscious” about her food intake.

She explained: “Everyone is different, but for me what’s worked is Weight Watchers. Today I’m more conscious about what I eat, balancing indulgent things with healthier options.

“I leave the table feeling satisfied – and to me, that’s far more important than any number on the scale.”

The Mississippi-born star – who reportedly weighed 238 lbs when she was at her peak – decided to embark on a healthier way of life because she felt frustrated by her constant “lose-and-gain-again routine”.

Speaking previously about her partnership with the healthy-eating and welfare brand, she said: “The folks at Weight Watchers called me in July and asked if I’d join their team – help spread the message about taking a holistic approach to health and fitness.

“For me, this was a perfect alignment. I was fed up with my lose-and-gain-again routine. I’d had enough of no-carb regimens. Some people can live without bread and pasta, but it just doesn’t make sense to me.”

