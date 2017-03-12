Policy Think Tank, the Savannah Development is alarmed by the numerous conflicts that have retrogressed Northern Region’s development agenda.

The organization is convinced that avoiding media sensationalism on the recurring conflicts could help solve the problem.

The Acting Executive Director, Abu Kasangbata in a statement copied citifmonline.com pleaded with the media to act as agents of change in conflict prevention and peace management.

“The media plays a very critical role in national development and Journalists ought to be very responsible when reporting on conflict especially issues that border on the sensibilities of people.”

“Persistent stereotyping of northerners as violent people to others and to themselves is responsible for the recurring nature of conflicts in the north,” he observed.

Abu Kasangbata said government and the factions involved should dialogue and find lasting solutions to the hostilities.

He also condemned the habitual violent attack on state institutions whenever there is change of government.

“Even as political vigilantism may be said to have assumed a major national character, the major actors are in the north and those that are carried out elsewhere in the country are also perpetuated by people of northern extraction.”

“This is a sad commentary on our existence as a people which need to be addressed if we should break the cycle of poverty which is the biggest challenge we face”, he stated.

Abu Kansangbata said efforts geared towards eradicating poverty, food insecurity, high illiteracy rate, malnutrition, high morbidity rates and out-migration could be an exercise in futility if the conflict situation is unresolved.

“Lack of development and poverty can be felt more in towns such as Bawku, Wa, Yendi, Bimbilla and other places because funds and other resources meant to address poverty issues are often channelled into peacekeeping by central government and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.”

Savannah Development Policy Think-Tank is a socio-economic, justice and advocacy organisation based in Tamale.

Its prime objective is to focus on government’s development agenda for the three regions of the north.

A team of professionals with rich background in governance and policy, economics, journalism and communications are in charge of the Think Tank.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana