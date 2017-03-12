Residents of Anfoeta in the Ho West District of the Volta Region were stunned on Sunday [12th March, 2017] morning at the sight of a lifeless body floating in the pond.
The pond according to residents was created out of the town stream for construction works on the Bame-Dzolokpuita Road.
The deceased, identified as a taxi driver popularly known in the area as ‘Asong’ was believed to have sent his vehicle to the pond for washing before his death.
His vehicle was however found on the shoulder of the road with no indication of what exactly may have accounted for his death.
But residents suspect foul play as they allege that the body does not suggested he drowned.
They believe that he was murdered by some unknown persons and pushed into the pond under the cover of darkness.
The late ‘Asong’ is believed to be in his late 30s
The body has since been recovered and deposited at the morgue.
Meanwhile, the police in Hlefi have commenced investigations into the matter .
–
By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana