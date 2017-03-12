Richard Commey, Frederick Lawson and Duke Micah were the toast of Ghanaian boxing on Saturday at the Freedon Fight Night organised by Streetwise Promotions together with Errol Hawk Sports Management at the Bukom Boxing Emporium in Accra.

The three boxers won their respective title bouts at the event to start 2017 on a winning note.

The event was part of the country’s 60th independence celebrations and it offered Commey, Lawson and Micah the chance to boost their bids for respective world title shots.

Commey took on Belgian-based Hedi Slimani in the main event for the WBC International Silver Lightweight belt and it turned out to be a close contest.

Commey was fighting for the first time in 2017 and he went for Slimani from the onset. He opened a cut beneath the Tunisian’s left eye but could not push the initiative for a stoppage.

His opponent recovered to go the entire distance but Commey’s early domination proved pivotal as the judges scored the bout 116-112, 117-113 and 116-112 for Commey.

His record improved to 25 wins and two losses while Slimani fell to 26 wins and 3 defeats.

Frederick Lawson made a winning return to the ring in his WBC international silver welterweight title bout against Sakima Mullings of Jamaica.

Lawson had been away for two years following a broken jaw in a fight with Canada’s Kevin Bizier. The fight was an eliminator for the IBF Welterweight title shot with then champion Kell Brook.

But on Saturday, he showed good skill to edge the fight 116-113, 114-114 and 119-109 on the scorecards.

Duke Micah added the WBC International Bantamweight title to his Commonwealth Bantamweight title after knocking out Mexico’s Jonathan Aguilar in the 9th round in the first bout of the night.

The event was attended by the President Nana Akuffo-Addo and former boxing champions, “The Professor” Azumah Nelson, Ike “Bazooka” Quartey and Alfred “Cobra” Kotey.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings was in attendance together with the Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana