Four final year students at the Sunyani-Tanoso Nursing Training College in the Brong Ahafo Region met their untimely death just after midnight on Sunday after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree.

According to the Police the driver of the Nissan Primera car with registration number A 486 13, was heading towards Tanoso from Sunyani when the incident occurred.

The Police said the driver lost control of the steering wheel and as a result the car veered off the road and hit a tree.

“As a result of the impact the vehicle somersaulted and entered into a ditch with the four tyres facing upwards,” Head of the Brong Ahafo Regional MTTD, Superintendent Daniel Oppong Asirifi told Citi News in an interview.

There were reports in the media that the four women were returning from the VGMA nominees jam held in Sunyani on Saturday when the accident occurred, but, the Police were unable to confirm this to Citi News.

Superintendent Asirifi noted that the four women who were aged between 23 and 25 died when they were rushed to the Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital in Sunyani but added that the driver is alive and is currently receiving treatment.

“Around 12:30 today the Police had information that there had been an accident on the Sunyani Abesim road. The Police proceeded to the scene and found a Nissan Primera private car with registration number, A 486-13 having been involved in an accident. We found the car in a resultant position with all the four tyres facing upwards. So with support from those around, we managed to rescue the occupants.”

“There were four females in the car and a driver. They all sustained various degrees of injuries and they were rushed to the regional hospital for admission. In the course of being attended to, the four females passed on, leaving the driver who is currently an admission at the regional hospital. Currently the bodies have been deposited at the Regional hospital morgue awaiting autopsy,” he added.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana