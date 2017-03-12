Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, will visit South Africa on Monday March 13, 2017.

The Minister’s visit comes in the wake of attacks on non-South Africans in recent weeks.

The visit will give the Minister the opportunity to ascertain at first hand, the events that led to the attacks and bring clarity to the issue of reported casualties.

She will also meet with the South African authorities and secure assurances about the safety of Ghanaians in the country.

Hon Ayorkor Botchwey returns to Accra on March 14, 2017.

‘2017 Xenophobic attacks in South Africa’

Xenophobic attacks on non-South Africans were renewed in February this year following allegations by locals that foreigners have taken over their jobs and therefore rendering them jobless.

Reports indicated that many foreigners had been physically assaulted and their shops looted amidst the violence.

Nigerians were said to be worse affected.

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on the floor of parliament said although there was no confirmation of any Ghanaian who had been attacked, Ghanaians in South Africa were living in fear.

She said, “In Mamelodi, a suburb in Pretoria, there is general fear and apprehension within the various foreign communities including that of Ghana following a decision by a local to organize an anti-foreigner march today to protest at what he referred to as South African nationals being tired of enslavement and being deprived of job opportunities in their own country.”

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana