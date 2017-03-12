After six days of touring the country, the Citi FM Heritage Caravan has returned to Accra.

The Second edition of the Heritage Caravan, saw over ninety tourists embark on a road trip to discover the rich and lovely story of Ghana embedded in different parts of the country.

This year the Caravan started its tour from the Greater Accra Region, to the Ashanti, Northern, Upper East, Brong Ahafo, Western and Central Regions.

Great sponsors

The 2017 trip was sponsored by Vodafone Cash, HFC Susu Plus Account and Top Oil.



Day one

The Heritage Caravan’s first tour was Ga Mashie, where patrons took a view of the capital from the top of the Jamestown Lighthouse.

The colonial-era lighthouse was built in the 1930s and sits in the fishing communities of this area.

The light house, which is 34 metres (112 ft) above sea level, has a visibility of 16 nautical miles (30 km).

Day two

Day two of the Heritage Caravan took us to Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region. In Kumasi, the team had a night of music and Karaoke at the plush Anita hotel.

After spending the night there, the caravan toured the Kwame Nkrumah Sword Site and the Kumasi Fort/Military Museum.





Day three

On the third day, the caravan set of to Tamale, the Northern Regional capital from Kumasi via the Brong Ahafo Region.

This journey made patrons see towns like Offinso, Akumadan, Techiman, Kintampo, Buipe among others.



Other key sites that was also spotted along the route included the Offin, White Volta, and the Black Volta. On arrival in Tamale, the Northern Regional Minster, Salifu Saeed welcomed us with a surprise cocktail.

The caravan then lodged at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale for two nights.

Activities for Day three begun in the Northern expedition. Through popular towns like Walewale, Savelugu, Bolgatanga and Navrongo, The Heritage Caravan made its first stop in Paga, in the Upper East region where new sign post was mounted by Citi FM for the Paga Crocodile pond.

Participants visited the Paga Crocodile pond, a short tour and crossed over Ghana/Burkina Faso border.

Day four

The second night of the #HeritageCaravan in Tamale, was spectacular.

Two remarkable things happened: The Chief Executive Officer of Citi FM, Samuel Atta-Mensah was enskinned as a sub-chief by the Chief of Tamale, Dakpema Naa Dawuni Alhassan, at a durbar of the chiefs and people of Tamale.

This was followed by a spectacular gesture from the Chief of Tamale, Naa Dakpema, the cultural night and mini durbar at the forecourt of his palace.

The team was treated to good music, dance, food and rich Northern culture. The cultural night again was exciting like that of the first edition of the Heritage Caravan organised in 2016.

The adventures in the north continued on day four in the Mole National Park.

The Mole trip took the Heritage Caravan through Damongo to Larabanga, where participants saw and and were told about the famous Larabanga Mosque – one of Ghana’s architectural masterpieces.

At Mole, patrons took an early morning safari, and were lucky to see Elephants, Crocodiles, Antelopes, Deer, Monkeys and some other animals.

The team departed from the Northern region after lunch on day four and headed to the Brong Ahafo region via the Fulfulso-Sawla road, through Bole, Banda Nkwanta, across the Black Volta at Bamboi, drove through Wenchi, Chiraa and arrived in Sunyani, the capital of the Brong Ahafo region.

Patrons were hosted at the plush four star Eusbett Hotel.

The night in Sunyani was another spectacular one. After the sumptuous buffet dinner the team had an array of activities to help them relax. While others were treated to a movie night, others had a pool party.

Day five

On Day five the team made its longest journey ever, from Sunyani to the Western Region. Whiles at it the caravan stopped at the Assin Manso Slave River.

We lodged at the luxurious Busua Beach Resort in Agona in the Western Region.

On first night in the region, patrons were treated to a bonfire night amidst story telling, and array of dance formations including the electric dance.

While enjoying the natural scenery of the beach, with some live performances from, the African Soul artiste, Nene Narh, poet, Apiokor Ashong, Adepa, Fremah, reggae artist Hush Mular, and some story telling by Kojo Akoto Boateng, co-host of the Citi Breakfast Show, the fire kept them warm.

The following day, still in the Western Region, the caravan took the team to the famous stilt village of Nzulenzu.

That night patrons were treated to some good hi-life music by the Mighty Band.

The surprise for the night was the spectacular performance of Ghana’s Rap Music Doctor, Okyeame Kwame.

Climaxing activities for the night was the Masked party and the Barbecue, which run late into the night.

Day six

And on the sixth day the Caravan brought the team safely back to Accra from the Western region after makinga brief stop at the Elmina Castle in the Central Region.

–

By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Photos by: Nii Darku Otoo

Videos by: Philip Kofi Ashon