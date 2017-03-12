Parents aiming to secure admission for their wards at Adisadel College in the Central Region this year may be disappointed following the school’s decision to cut down on admissions by half.

According to the management of the school, they have had to take that decision because of inadequate accommodation facilities.

The headmaster of Adisadel College, William Kusi Yeboah explained that accommodation facilities “served as a guide for the 2016/2017 SHS 1 admissions and shall remain so for the years ahead till accommodation facilities in our College improve.”

Speaking at the School’s 107th anniversary and Speech and prize given day, the headmaster further warned that they would continue to reject potential students if the situation persists.

“This goes to explain the earlier decision by stakeholders, that in year 2017, if the accommodation facilities remain unchanged, another temporary House – New House 2 – will be dissolved to claim back those classrooms for use as such,” he added.

The College reduced its intake from 920 students in the 2015/2016 academic year to 423 for the 2016/2017 academic year.

More schools threaten to reject students

Reports in the media indicate that some schools including the Ghana National College, Academy of Christ The King, Wesley Girls High Schools have all threatened to turn away students if facilities on their campuses are not expanded.

Only 60% of BECE candidates make it to SHS

A research conducted by the Ghana Education Service (GES) revealed that only about 60 percent of students who write the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) make it into Senior High Schools (SHS).

The remaining 40 percent either go into informal vocational or technical training or learn a trade while others simply idle.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana