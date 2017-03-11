The Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency, Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has urged students to take advantage of the Free Senor High School initiative to further their education in order to secure their future.

He said the absence of that would mean that they have no future.

“You should concentrate on your education to acquire the requisite knowledge and skill to make meaningful contributions towards the development of the country,” Mr Afenyo-Markin added.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin gave the advice at a parade of school children in the Effutu Municipality to commemorate the Nation’s 60th anniversary celebration in Winneba.

A total of 37 schools made up 21 public, 10 private and 7 second cycle and other civil societies groups participated in the event.

He stated that Ghana remains the only home “we have and our duty is to do everything possible to make this country a better place and to ensure that it remains a better place.”

Patriotism he said was the key and “we must do everything possible to help Mother Ghana grow.”

He said the development of Effutu would require the contribution of all, “with dedication and commitment, we find ourselves in various office but we should know that we have a role to play to make Effutu a better place”.

“Today in Effutu we ask ourselves what is the best way to create jobs and opportunities for our people and the many youth who are unemployed… there is one key institution that can play a vital role and that institution is the University of Education, Winneba,” he said.

–

Source: GNA