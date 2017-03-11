Authorities of the University of Ghana (UG) are collaborating with the Ghana Police Service to gather evidence that will help explain circumstances that led to the death of a final year student of the school last Wednesday [March 8, 2017].

The student fell to death from the 4th floor of her Akuafo Hall residence.

Citi News’ Caleb Kudah reports that the room of the deceased has been put under lock and key with other occupants of the room evacuated.

The area has also been marked off to allow the Homicide Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), to carry out its investigations.

Some persons have suggested that the presence of Closed-Circuit Television cameras at the hall could have facilitated investigations.

The Senior Tutor of Akuafo Hall, Dr. Vincent Von Vordzogbe told Citi News, the suggestion of having CCTV cameras at the various halls of residence was still under consideration.

“CCTV cameras in residential areas currently, are not something that is available. I know they are in examination halls but there have been submissions to that effect and the residence board is also looking at that possibility in the future.

“In terms of investigations, I believe it is not only CCTV cameras, there are other forensic technical that I believe that the appropriate experts use and I think this buttress some of the submission and concerns about getting innovative ways of gathering information.”

‘Roommates of deceased’

Dr. Vodzorgbe added that the roommates of the deceased have been cleared to leave the room and reside elsewhere as the school’s counseling centre assist them in dealing with the trauma of the incident.

The death of the 24-year-old female student on Wednesday dawn sent shocking waves throughout the school as many feared it was an act of suicide but some of her friends said she had been suffering from bipolar disorder.

‘Investigations reveal possibility of suicide’

Meanwhile, Legon District Police say preliminary investigations into the circumstances leading to the death of the student indicates a possible case of suicide but was quick to add that it was still in the process of gathering more information to come to a definite conclusion.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

