A faction calling itself the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Patriotic group has congratulated Iddrisu Musah Superior on his nomination as the Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE).

Ahead of the official announcement, his name had been widely speculated in Tamale Township as the preferred MCE nominee.

Shortly after the announcement on Friday, March 10, 2017, the group’s Chairman, Mohammed Saani thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for the honour done the chiefs and people of the Tamale Metropolis.

He said the announcement did not come as a surprise saying, “It has been our wish or expectation that you were going to be nominated by His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.”

“We of the Northern Patriotic group are extremely happy and promise you all the support you will need to enable you distinguish yourself and to justify our inclusion in H.E Nana Addo’s wining team.”

The group expressed confidence in Musah Superior’s ability to transform the Tamale Metropolis into the business hub of the Sahel.

Mohammed Saani however pinpointed the Tamale Metropolis insanitary condition.

“We will want to inform you as a matter of urgency that poor sanitation is not befitting the area’s status as a metropolis. The recent survey on open defecation in the region brought to light that Tamale Metropolis topped the list as the dirtiest.”

“We will humbly request you to address that issue immediately you are sworn into office.”

The Northern Patriots group adopted and sponsored six constituencies in the Northern Region and won three at the 2016 elections.

The group’s members comprise contractors, business men, technocrats and teachers.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana