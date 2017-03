Goals from David Silva and Sergio Aguero gave Manchester City a deserved win over Middlesbrough and earned Pep Guardiola’s side a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Silva scored just three minutes in from six yards out after Pablo Zabaleta had time and space to cross low from the right.

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Brad Guzan produced a number of fine saves to deny Silva, Leroy Sane and deflect an Aguero shot on to the post.

But Aguero finally made the result safe for the visitors when he converted from Sane’s low cross to earn his side a Wembley semi-final.

City have reached the last four of the FA Cup for the first time in four years as Guardiola aims to win some silverware in his first season in English football.

The Spanish manager also had the luxury of taking off Sane and Aguero before City’s second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie in Monaco on Wednesday. City hold a 5-3 lead after a thrilling first leg.

Easy for dominant City

City had defeated West Ham, Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town so far in the competition and completely dominated against Middlesbrough.

The visitors had 69% of possession and 10 shots on target compared with only three from the hosts at a packed Riverside Stadium.

City’s movement off the ball was excellent as they repeatedly carved open a Boro defence that could not cope with the visitors.

Poor marking enabled Zabaleta to get free early on and his low cross was missed by Raheem Sterling before Silva lashed City ahead.

Only an outstanding performance by Guzan kept his side in it as he produced a number of saves to frustrate the visitors.

Aguero, who had earlier hit the post, got a goal he deserved when he finished well from the delivery from the excellent Sane.

Analysis

It’s not all about the FA Cup, they need to survive in the Premier League too, but Middlesbrough really couldn’t have done much when City are in this form. They have had a football lesson.

City were always going to win this, we knew that when we saw the team sheet. They had put the big boys on the pitch.

Full credit to Middlesbrough. They are an honest, genuine side but were just lacking in a class finisher. It was 2-0 but it could have been a lot, lot more.

I do fear for Middlesbrough. They have got to be more adventurous against teams in the bottom half – the ones you think they should beat.

They are currently playing a counter-attacking game and, apart from Adama Traore, they don’t have the legs to get forward quickly.

‘The game should have been over 30 minutes before’ – reaction

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: “We were outstanding from the beginning. We have now played three teams from the Premier League and one from the Championship.

“We played a good performance and were there from the first minute. We have missed a lot of chances throughout the season and the game should have been over 30 minutes before. We need to improve that, but I am happy and we can play Monaco.

“When you attack good, you defend good. We want to play in this way. Claudio made a good performance and that is why we were able to have another clean sheet. I like to work with these guys, I’m so happy.”

