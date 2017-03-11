The late editor of the General Telegraph newspaper, Bismark Bebli, who died in a freak accident on the Kasoa highway earlier this year has been laid to rest.

Mr. Bebli died when a vehicle run over him and a police officer who had stopped him to interrogate him on the highway.

The police had been blamed for his [Mr Bebli] death after some eyewitnesses alleged that officers from a nearby police post rushed their injured colleague to the hospital after the incident, leaving the severely injured Mr Bebli behind, to his fate.

The final funeral rites of Mr Bebli was held at the Sureway Assemblies of God Church at Kasoa in the Central Region. In attendance were some members of the Ghana Journalist Assocation led by President Affail Monney.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and a special aid to ex-president John Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari were also present.

Toni Bebli, 48, is survived by his wife; Matilda Naa Ameley Bebli and three children; Kelvin Eklenam Bebli, Kezia Seyram Bebli and Kenneth Etornam Bebli.

His mortal remains has been transported to his hometown, Whuti, in the Volta Region, where he would be buried.

‘Wife of journalist petitions IGP over husband’s death’

The late Bismark Bebi’s wife, Matilda Bebli has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), demanding the truth from the police on circumstances leading to her husband’s death.

According to the widow, Matilda Bebli, some of the conflicting accounts implicate the Police in the death of her husband.

In a Citi News interview, she said, “according to sources and eyewitnesses around the area, it was not a brake failure. It was a policeman that was struggling with the driver so in the course of that struggle, that led to the driver hitting my husband… apart from the struggle with the driver, they left my husband there. They took their own policeman away and they left my husband to die”

“I want the IGP to come out with something good, but they are not doing anything about it so that is why I have petitioned the IGP because he has left behind triplets for me to take care off and I don’t know how to take care of these children,” she said.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana