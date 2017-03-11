Five students including two females in the Jomoro District who distinguished themselves in the 2016 BECE and WASSCE, have been honoured.

They are Sekina Ahmed, Emmanuel Gyeni Blay, Ebenezer Anane, Philip Danyomah and Lucy Onso-Nyameye Ama Ngofuoh.

Ahmed and Blay were honoured at the Junior High School (JHS) category while Anane, Danyomah and Ngofuoh were honoured at the Senior High School (SHS) category.

Gyeni from the Nzemamaanle Complex School in Half-Assini scored aggregate six in the BECE, while Ahmed of Tikobo No.1 D/A JHS had aggregate nine with Ngofuoh of Armokwaw-Suazo D/A JHS obtaining aggregate 14.

Anane and Danyomah both of the Half-Assini Senior High School obtained aggregates eight and 14 respectively in the WASSCE.

They each received a Certificate and an undisclosed amount of money.

Their awards formed part of the 60th Independence anniversary celebration in the Jomoro District.

The event under the theme ‘Mobilizing for Ghana’s Future’, took place at the Half-Assini Senior High School Park and was attended by more than two thousand people including 20 basic schools and two SHSs in the District.

The District Coordinating Director, Mr Boffour Ahmed Haruna, who is also the Acting District Chief Executive, addressed the ceremony on behalf of the President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo.

He earlier inspected a parade of School Children, Cadet Corps and Voluntary Organisations and also took the salute with assistance of ASP Charles Mensah, District Crime Officer.

Catholic JHS and Christian Academy both of Half-Assini were the best schools in the march past and were presented with a plaque and certificate each.

The ceremony was attended by the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Paul Essien together with traditional rulers, security agencies, workers and the general public.

Source: GNA