Defence Counsel for Bishop Daniel Obinim, the Founder of God’s Way International Church and two of his pastors on Friday noted that the complainant in the assault case against them wanted to gain popularity in the legal profession.

The two other accused pastors are Kingsley Baah and Solomon Abraham.

Answering questions under cross-examination, Madam Irene Abotchie-Nyahe, a private legal practitioner, told an Accra Circuit Court that her mission in court was to seek justice and nothing more.

She denied that she was in the matter only to make herself relevant in the legal profession.

The witness who is also the Director of Legal Assistance Network, a Human Rights organization, said she had been championing issues concerning the vulnerable in the society for a long time.

She said she has not set up any television station to seek attention or for money.

Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei represented Obinim and his pastors.

Bishop Obinim has been dragged before the Court for allegedly assaulting two adopted children – a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy who lived with him in the presence of his congregation.

He is said to have conducted that act with two of his pastors namely Kingsley Baah and Solomon Abraham. The two have been charged with abetment.

They have pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been granted bail in the sum of GHC10,000 with one surety each.

The Prosecution narrated that the complainant, Irene Abochie-Nyahe, was a legal practitioner residing at Community 17, Lashibi.

That on August 17, last year, at about 1700 hours, the Accra Branch of the Church held a service, at which Bishop Obinim claimed he had a revelation from God that the two alleged victims were engaged in pre-marital sex and the 14-year old girl was pregnant.

The prosecution said Obinim said the victim was in the process of aborting the pregnancy, therefore, the Holy Spirit had directed him (Obinim) to chastise the (teenagers) in the presence of the congregation.

According to the prosecution in the full glare of the church, Obinim allegedly removed his belt and assaulted them.

The prosecution said in the process, his two pastors, Baah and Abraham, prevented the female victim from running away from the said punishment.

The prosecution said the victim could not bear the pain, hence she sought refuge with Mrs. Florence Obinim, but her husband asked her to stay away.

He said the assault only stopped after Obinim became content with the alleged punishment.

–

Source: GNA