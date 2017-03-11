Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana believes that Mauritius and Rwanda present shining examples of strong economies worth emulating by Ghana.

The vice president, who has been vociferous on the need to strengthen the country’s economy and grow it to be independent of foreign aid said the two countries were on the right path in terms of economic management.

He said, “Rwanda and Mauritius are countries that Ghana can emulate from in strengthening the economy of Ghana.”

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia made the comment when he attended a summit at the Africa Leadership University (ALU) in Mauritius on Saturday [March 11, 2017].

While emphasizing the need for Africa to cut its dependence on foreign aids and handouts, he said, “Africans will only get the respect of the rest of the world if we emancipate ourselves economically. We don’t have to take begging bowls around the world. We should look for investment, cooperation and partnerships.”

He also highlighted the need for the continent’s leaders to tap into the opportunities in education to raise transformational leaders.

Dr. Bawumia is in the Southern African country as a special guest for the country’s independence anniversary celebration on Sunday, 12th March, 2017.

He is expected to hold bilateral talks with the Presidemt, Mrs Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister and other senior officials of the Mauritius government

He is in the company of Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs; Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communications; Ibrahim Awal, Minister for Business Development; Reginald Grant, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre; and other government officials.

The team are expected to return to Ghana on Monday, 13th March, 2017.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

