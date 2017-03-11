President Nana Akufo Addo has appointed Mr. Lawrence Agyinsam as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export Import (EXIM) Bank.

His appointment is however pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Bank and in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

A letter signed by President Akufo Addo on the appointment said, “Pursuant to Section 18 (1) of the Ghana Export-Import Bank Act, 2006 (ACT 911), I hereby appoint you to act as the CEO of the Ghana Export Import Bank.”

The Ghana Exim bank is expected to improve the country’s export competitiveness, to rake in much needed foreign exchange and improve balance of trade.

The new bank is an amalgamation of the Export Finance Company Limited (EFCL), Eximguaranty Company Limited (ECL) and the Export Development and Agricultural Investment Fund (EDAIF).

Parliament, last year passed the Ghana Export-Import Bank Act in the first quarter of this year, and was followed by the swearing in of a board of directors in July.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana