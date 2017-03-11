A 30-year-old driver, James Ayiem, at Half-Assini in Western Region has allegedly committed suicide.

He was found hanging on a mango tree with a twine near the Presbyterian Church at Peace Town, Half-Assini around 0600 hours on Saturday.

The Jomoro District Crime Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Charles Mensah, told the GNA on Saturday.

He indicated that residents of the area woke up to the sad event and raised the alarm.

According to the Crime Officer, his car owner Mr Vincent Buah, and one Zakali Alhassan reported the incident to the Police.

He said the body had since been deposited at the Half-Assini Government Hospital morgue pending autopsy and investigations.

ASP Mensah said no arrest had so far been made.

A number of people besieged the scene of the incident and mortuary to catch glimpse of the body.

Four other suicides

This suicide case follows similar ones that occurred at New Tafo in the Eastern Region, the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and Achimota.

About four suicide cases have been recorded in different parts of the country within the last three weeks.

Invest in mental health to reduce suicides – Dr Osafo

A clinical psychologist and suicidologist at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joseph Osafo, has bemoaned the lack of support for mental health related issues in the country.

According to him, this situation has contributed to the increasing trend of suicide in the country.

By: citifmonline.com with additional files from GNA