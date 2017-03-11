A member of Parliament’s local government committee, O.B. Amoah, has attributed Accra’s continuous flooding challenges to the failure of the Mahama administration to implement the CONTI project.

Speaking to Citi News, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP), Akuapem South MP, said the current government must take steps to deal with the problem before the onset of the rainy season, given that the past administration had ostensibly deceived the country.

According to him, indications from the Local Government Ministry are that money is now being procured for the project.

“I asked the question in Parliament; where is the CONTI money that we made so much noise about. The Minister for Local Government came to the House with the answer saying, they were still in the process of securing the money.”

“So the point I was making was that, you told whole the world that you had looked for money to solve our drainage problems but apparently they were deceiving all of us and they went around with all the fanfare.”

“If it took them five years and nothing came, and they were giving us the assurance that it was coming. Now it is obvious nothing came. It is now the new minister [Hajia Alima Mahama], who says she is going to look for money to solve the problem.”

In 2013, the government of Ghana and the Conti Group of Companies of the United States of America signed a US$660 million agreement for the drainage and sewage project.

The widely publicised project was to involve the construction of a massive drainage system for Accra to deal with Accra’s perennial flooding issues.

On the back of recent flooding in the capital, the Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea, has said it will cost the country about $700 million to deal with the perennial flooding in Accra alone.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana