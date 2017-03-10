The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), has described as unfortunate reports of increases in transport fares in Accra.

According to the Council, the unions have not increased fares and want drivers who are have reviewed the fares to stop.

Citi Business News’ checks at some transport stations have revealed that some drivers have increased fares to about fifteen percent.

But the General Secretary of the GRTCC, Andrews Kwakye said his outfit has not approved any new fares.

“The transport review committee has not reviewed transport fares. We met with the Transport, Finance and Interior Ministries on Thursday but we have not reached an agreement yet,” he said.

Mr. Kwaakye added, “Whatever they’re charging are unapproved fares… we however understand their challenges regarding the supposed delay in the reviews considering the increases in fuel and other components, they should also understand that the review is not always about an increase.”

Meanwhile the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) has also directed its members to halt charging the increased fares.

It asked all members to hold on until such a time that the union comes up with the final decision.

The National Chairman of the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union, Kwame Kuma said the union is still in negotiations with the Ministry of Transport to decide on any due increments in prices.

“If any driver has increased his transport fares then he has done so on his own accord because this country is governed by laws and we have not made any announcement of an increase in transport fares, if we had media would have been the first to be informed,” he told Citi Business News.

“Transport fares will definitely be increased but there is a formal process we have to go through before effecting any increases. Just yesterday we were in negotiations with the Ministry of Transport and we are still in the process of effecting any price change,” the GPRTU head added.

–

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana