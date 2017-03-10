The management of the University of Ghana has urged the public to desist from spreading rumours about the circumstances leading to the death of a Level 400 student of the school, after she fell from the 4th floor corridor of the Akuafo Hall residence.

The deceased, crashed her head when she fell on the dawn of Wednesday, March 10, 2017.

The school in a statement copied to citifmonline.com, said it is yet to receive a full report on details surrounding the death of the student from the police, and therefore cannot draw conclusions about the development.

“The University is aware of the many speculations currently going on, assigning reasons for the death; and calls on members of the University community and the general public to refrain from making any speculations on the incident and allow investigations to be completed,” the statement signed by the school’s Director for Public Affairs, Mrs. Stella Amoah said.

It added that, the school is distraught by the incident and has initiated processes to have close friends and family of the deceased undergo counseling to help them deal with the associated stress and trauma.

“The University is distraught by the incident, and University officials led by the Vice-Chancellor, have had initial interaction with the parents of the deceased. The University’s Counseling Centre is currently offering counseling services to the deceased’s roommates, immediate family members as well as fellows and employees at Akuafo Hall, Annex A.”

