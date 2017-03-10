The period after the 50s was when many Ghanaian bands and musicians left the country after Kwame Nkrumah’s overthrow.

When the Soul to Soul music festival was held in Accra in 1971, many legendary musicians came to thrill party goers in the cities. Wilson Pickett, Tina Turner and Carlos Santana are some of the few who set foot on our golden shores.

This period had local music going on the decline but some bands and musicians still stood out. This weekend, I am bringing you some songs that came out in this period, I hope that you enjoy it.