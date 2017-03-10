The Rotary club of Accra Spintex in partnership with Trans-Atlantic Environmental Inc. Campaigners of “Light The World,” USA, has donated solar rechargeable lamps and stationery valued at GHS9,000 to pupils and teachers at Logba Abayeme and Logba Dufi in the Afadzato South Constituency in the Volta Region of Ghana.

The presentation by the two bodies is aimed at facilitating teaching and learning in the two farming communities, especially at night since they are not connected to the national electricity grid.

The stationery donated included exercise books and assorted text books.

Logba Abayeme has a population of about 300 inhabitants, while Logba Dufi has about 250 inhabitants. Farming is the main economic activity of both communities. They cultivate cash and food crops.

However they lack basic infrastructure such as good roads and no health facilities. Only foot paths lead to and connect both communities.

The two communities equally depend on streams and springs for their potable water supply.

In a short speech, the Rotarian President, Jennifer Delasi Brock, encouraged school children in the two communities to study well in school despite the challenges they face.

She hailed the contribution of the indigenes for their contributions to the economy of Ghana by their commitment to farming of cash crops.

Expressing appreciation to the Chiefs and people of Logba Abayeme and Logba Dufi, she said it is her hope the donation will shine a light on the community so that they will receive the needed attention from the government.

Dr. Kwame Acquaah, a Rotarian from The Rotary Club of Laguna Sunrise California, and President of Trans-Atlantic Environmental Inc., promotors of the “Light The World” campaign urged the citizens to look beyond the light provided through the solar lamps donated and fix their eyes on the source of light eternal, Jesus Christ.

He stressed the importance of education and urged the children to make that their priority.

A local community representative, Eben Kay Hodo, also admonished parents to lead their children to be Christ-like and know that they can make it to become useful citizens.

The Rotary Club of Accra Spintex in partnership with Trans-Atlantic Environmental Inc. in the coming future will return to the two communities and donate solar-powered street lights to them.

Credit: Rotary Club Spintex