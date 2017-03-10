A group of suspected armed robbers operating on the Tamale-Salaga road, have shot and killed a worker of Engineers and Planners (EP) Company, Williams Boamah.

The deceased, together with two colleagues, were returning from Tamale when the incident occurred.

According to the Public Relations Officer for the Northern Regional Police Command, ASP Tanko Mohammed, the robbers shot several times into the bus when the driver failed to stop after they had flagged them.

“When they got to a section of the road, according to some of the people on board, they saw some flashlight, but they decided not to stop and drive on. But the person shot into the vehicle and hit one William Boamah, who was sitting behind the driver of the vehicle at the time.”

ASP Mohammed said although William Boamah was one of the company’s drivers, he was not the one driving the vehicle as at the time the incident occurred.

The Police PRO further noted that, a complaint was subsequently made at the Salaga Police station while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital morgue.

“…They made a report at the Salaga Police station and the body was deposited at the Tamale Teaching hospital while investigation is ongoing. So far we’ve not been able to make any arrest, but investigation is ongoing and we are trying to identify the persons who perpetrated the act and ensure that they are brought to book,” he added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana