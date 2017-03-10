President Nana Akufo Addo has appointed Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi as the Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructural Investment Fund (GIIF).

His appointment is in accordance with Section 8 of the GIIF Act, 2014 (Act 887).

A statement signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare confirmed the appointment of the former Education Minister.

Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi is a renowned academic with a long standing involvement in an evolutionary educational process.

He holds a BSc. Degree in Zoology from the University of Ghana, and an MS in Zoology and Ph.D in Zoology from the University of Michigan.

The GIIF is mandated to provide financial resource to manage, coordinate and invest in a diversified portfolio of infrastructure projects in Ghana for national development.

The Fund is governed by a nine-member Board, appointed as per section 8 of the Ghana infrastructure investment fund Act, 2014.

Professor Ameyaw Akumfi has participated in a number of activities related to Higher Education in Ghana.

He co-coordinated the introduction of the Semester and Course Unit System at the University of Cape-Coast as well as the production of academic programmes for the University College of Education, Winneba in the Central Region.

He chaired various committees at the University and acted as Vice-Chancellor in the absence of the substantive Vice-Chancellor during his tenure as the Pro Vice-Chancellor.

One significant activity he undertook in relation to Higher Education when he served as the Chairman of the Committee to Review Staffing in the Polytechnics.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana