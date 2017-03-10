President Akufo-Addo has nominated four Metropolitan Chief Executives for Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale, subject to approval by the respective assemblies.

This leaves the President with 212 more persons to be named for the various assemblies.

They are Iddrisu Musah, also known as Musa Superior, who is headed for the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, a former Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the NPP for Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Anthony K.K Sam, also a former Western Regional Secretary of the NPP for Sekondi/Takoradi, and Osei Assibey Antwi for the Kumasi Metrpolitan Assembly.

The President has also appointed Charles Bissue, current Western Regional Secretary of the NPP, as presidential staffer.

MMDCEs to be appointed by end of March

The move follows the announcement by the Minister of Local Government, Hajia Alima, that the various assemblies will all have their chief executives by the end of March.

“The process is ongoing. We have finished the vetting at the regional level so we are now validating them at the national level. Definitely, by the end of this month [March]we would have appointed them,” Hajia Mahama said.

She noted that, government had put in place measures to minimize the agitations that normally accompanied such appointments.

She explained that one of the measures was to open invitation for applications at the district level, which preceded the screening and vetting.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

