President Nana Akufo-Addo, has announced the increase in peacekeeping allowances from $31 to $35, effective January 2017.

Addressing the end-of-year get-together of the Ghana Armed Forces (WASSA), on Friday, President Akufo-Addo indicated a number of the pledges made to the Ghana Armed Forces have already been fulfilled or were already in motion.

“In furtherance of our commitment to improving your welfare, my adminstraton in fulfilment of a manifesto pledge has increased the peacekeeping allowance, effective January 2017, from US$31 to US$35,” he said.

This was a major campaign promise of the New Patriotic Party along with the intent to review the service duration of the army personnel from 25 years to 30 years.

President Akufo-Addo also announced that legislation processes have already begun in this regard saying: “Legislative review of the armed forces amendment regulation of 1986, LI 1332, has begun. Its purpose is to extend the service duration of other ranks from the current 25 years to 30 years in fulfilment of the manifesto promise we made.”

Remuneration will not be a distraction

President Akufo-Addo revealed that $13 million dollars was recently released to clear arrears owed peacekeepers. “so as I speak, no soldiers is owed any money arising from peacekeeping duties.”

He also underscored his assurances that Ghanaian peacekeepers will henceforth receive their allowances whilst on their various tours of duty.

“No matter in what part of the world you find yourself on peacekeeping duties, you will be paid your allowance there. That is the principle and we are not going back on it.”

“We are committed to providing you with modern military equipment, which would complement the training you would receive. Government is also committed to enriching the human resource base of the Armed Forces by supporting initiatives that will provide further education for soldiers, sailors and airmen to enhance further their skills at protecting our territorial integrity.”

“A contented soldier is one whose remuneration does not unduly distract him from his mandate. My government intends to take your welfare seriously,” the President assured.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana