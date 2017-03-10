A 34-year-old man, Isaac Sackey, has surrendered himself to the Police after stabbing a Nigerian lady to death and locking her up at his Spintex residence in Accra.

The suspect inflicted knife wounds on the thighs and stomach of the lady whose name is only given as Tina.

The police report says an argument ensued between the two when the lady took one hundred and fifty cedis from the suspect after they had sex together overnight.

She is said to have threatened to stab Isaac, but rather ended up being stabbed with her own knife.

Isaac is said to be a psychiatric patient.

The Accra Regional Police PRO, ASP Effia Tenge, who confirmed the incident to Citi News, said, “just around 2:00am, we had a gentleman who surrendered himself to the police. He gave his name as Isaac Sackey, a 34-year-old man. According to him, he stabbed a lady to death in his room and locked her up. We escorted him to the said room and we found this lady in a pool of blood with knife wounds on her tummy and tighs so we had to get him arrested so we start with interrogations.”

She added that “the body has been deposited at the Police morgue. But according to the gentleman, he met the lady on the Spintex road, he bought drinks for her. She is believed to be a sex worker so they went to his apartment, a single room in a compound house where they had an engagement. After that, the lady took GH¢150 and an argument ensued between the two of them which led to a confrontation. The lady took a knife and wanted to stab him, but he quickly overpowered her and rather stabbed her.”

“He went to the Accra psychiatric hospital to report the incident, but was made to understand that he had to report to the police.”

According to ASP Effia Tenge, the deceased, a Nigerian, is believed to be in her 30s.

She said efforts to get persons who can identify the deceased have proven futile.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

