The Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU), has directed its members not to increase transport fares.

This comes after numerous reports of a 15% increase in transport fares in some parts of Accra.

But according to the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), it has not sanctioned any increment, and that any driver who increases his fare does so on his own accord.

The National Chairman of GPRTU, Kwame Kuma, told Citi News that, “if any driver has increased transport fares, then he has done so on his own accord. This country is governed by laws, and we have not made any announcement of an increase in transport fares. If we had, the media would have been the first to be informed. Transport fares will definitely be increased, but there is a formal process we have to go through before effecting any increases.”

He added that, the Union was in talks with government for a review of transport fares, but added that no concrete decision has been take yet.

“Just yesterday [Thursday], we were in negotiations with the Ministry of Transport and we are yet to take a decision.”

In a related development, the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), has described as unfortunate, reports of an increase in transport fares in parts of Accra.

According to the Council, no union has been authorized to increase fares. The General Secretary for GRTCC, Andrews Kwakye, told Citi News that drivers who have reviewed their fares must rescind their action.

“It is unfortunate that some stations have decided to do their own thing, and I want to state that the transport review committee has not increased fares as we speak.”

He said the council is currently holding talks the relevant bodies to discuss a possible increase in fares, but no agreement had been reached yet. He said transport fares were to be reviewed in January

“If we are reviewing the fares for 2016/2017 first quarter, that does not give them the right to increase. I believe they think we have delayed in coming up with approved fares that is why they are going about this. That is not acceptable,” he said.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

