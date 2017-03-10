The Ghana Chamber of Mines has presented a cheque of GHc 2 million to Ghana’s 60th Anniversary celebration Committee.

This is in response to the call by President Akufo-Addo for corporate entities to support activities and projects to commemorate Ghana’s 60th anniversary.

Presenting the cheque to the Committee, President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Mr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor, stated that the donation forms part of the corporate social investments of the entire membership of the Chamber.

He said, the role of responsible mining in Ghana’s development cannot be underestimated and the anniversary provides a great opportunity to demonstrate the industry’s importance to the socio-economic transformation of the country.

The Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Madam Frema Osei Opare, who received the donation on behalf of the Committee commended member companies of the Chamber for coming out to support the anniversary celebration. She indicated the government’s commitment to work with the Chamber to boost Ghana’s image as the preferred destination for mining in Africa.

The Ghana Chamber of Mines is the foremost mining association, which is focused on promoting socially and environmentally responsible mining in Ghana.

The Chamber is made up of mineral producing companies, exploration companies, mine contractors, mine supplies and service support companies as well as research institutions.

Source: Ghana Chamber of Mines