Kwame Fosuhene, a 23-year-old resident of Kumasi, got his winnings of GHS 990, 650 from Betway Ghana at a ceremony at its concept store in Accra on Friday.

Fosuhene became the biggest winner of Betway’s innovative betting games ever since it started operating in Ghana in 2016 after he correctly predicted winners of 15 selected matches in the Pick 15 game.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ofosuhene revealed how came into this astonishing amount of money. “I started to patronise Betway about a year ago because it was very convenient for me.

I did not have to leave my home or walk for a distance as I used to do with another betting company. It is really simple to bet with Betway.

On Betway, I needed to make picks, analysed a few trends and made my choices.

Some were very obvious but one thing I will tell people is that in betting, never pin your hopes on the big teams. They never win all the time.”

Kwame, who placed a bet of GHS 4, would have won the grand prize of GHS 1.6 million but he cashed out his winnings before the match between West Ham and Chelsea ended on Monday March 6.

He said he was going for a win of GHS 5,000 but when the call from Betway came through and he was given the chance to pick up his winnings or wait for the West Ham vs Chelsea game to end, he decided to take the money.

Kwame’s betting picks: Kwame chose matches from various leagues across Europe and he managed to correctly predict the outcomes of the

QPR v Cardiff Home

Sheff Wed v Norwich Home

Stoke v Middleborough Home

Swansea v Burnley Home

Watford v Southampton Away

West Brom v C Palace Away

B Monchengladbach v Schalke Home

Huddersfield v Newcastle Away

Liverpool v Arsenal Home

AC Milan v Chievo Home

S Gijon v Deportivo Away

Lorient v Marseille Away

Toulouse v Lille Draw

Ath Bilbao v Málaga Home

West Ham v Chelsea Away

Huge statement for Betway

Marketing Manager of Betway Ghana, Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, said that Kwame Ofosuhene’s victory would give more strength to Betway’s image and let people know that winning was a very real possibility.

“We are very pleased about Kwame’s win. One of the things we have always wanted was a chance to show that anyone that winning in the Betway jackpot was very real.”

“It also shows those who are regular players of games offered by Betway that they can win a lot more especially now that we have added the In-Game Betting feature which allows people to bet as the games go on in real time.”

What’s next for Kwame Ofosuhene? It was revealed that Betway would get the services of a financial advisor to help Ofosuhene on how he would wisely use his new-found wealth.

However, on a lighter note, Ofosuhene said he would be willing to purchase the Black Stars if it were possible.

He explained that the team needed to win a trophy for the nation and maybe, he could help with his winnings from Betway.

By: Nathan Quao/citifomonline.com/Ghana