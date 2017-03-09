The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) is calling on government to be swift in dealing more strictly with all infringement of rights of women.

The party said it was unhappy about how government was handling recent mistreatment meted out to women especially in the case of sexual and physical assault of an alleged female thief in Kumasi.

PPP in a statement to commemorate International Women’s Day said it is committed to ensuring that the rights of women in Ghana are upheld.

“The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) wishes to reaffirm its commitment to ensuring that the rights of women in Ghana are upheld. We aim to put our words into action with the knowledge that women when given equal opportunity all over the world have proven themselves able beyond doubt.”

“The Molestation and stripping naked of an alleged thief in Ashanti Region and the mistreatment meted out to a young woman who worked in Marwako restaurant are but a few examples of the trampled rights of our women. To say the least, we have not been happy with the way government and the police have handled these two incidences. We expect swifter and stricter enforcement of laws when it comes to the infringement of the rights of our women who are mostly described as the “weaker sex”, yet not weaker in mental and intellectual capabilities,” it said.

It said the party’s key focus on job creation, education and healthcare initiatives seek to ease the burden that women carried in the Ghanaian society.

It also called on women to support the PPP and its ideas for transforming Ghana to be a bigger and better country.

The statement, signed by the party National Women’s Coordinator, Vivian Tetteh said Ghanaians must impress on the government to ensure the implementation of affirmative action policies and progress to give women access to opportunities to develop their potentials.

“It is a well-known fact that Ghana as a country has been quick to approve and give its assent to international conventions and treaties that purport to promote women, their well-being and affirmative action. Yet, we have very few women in leadership positions in business, politics, religious organisations, etc. Very little is done to make sure that the treaties we sign are implemented to the core.”

The party suggested that the failure to implement such policies have resulted in many women’s rights being trampled upon in the country under the guise of culture and tradition, calling in the President Akufo-Addo, to champion the campaign to ensure that the situation is changed for the better.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

