A student from the St. James Seminary/Senior High School in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region, has been adjudged the overall best candidate in the 2016 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Twenty (20) Year old Pius Kyere was crowned the overall best candidate in Accra on Wednesday.

For his prize, Pius Kyere received $400 and Laptop, and in addition got a full scholarship package of $1,000 dollars, and a $5000 investment account with the UMB bank.

Benjamin Bortey Sango of Accra Academy and Richmond Kwame Mensah, also of St. James Seminary/Senior High School placed second and third respectively.

Sedinam Adwoa Botwe, Wesley Girls High, was also adjudged best General Arts Student, Domuah Allien, Akosombo International School, best Business Student, and Kpodo Courage, Anglican Senior High School, emerged best Visual Arts Student.

Speaking at the programme to honour the hardworking students, the Minister of Education, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, advised candidates to eschew any form of examination malpractice.

“Candidates do not have to engage in examination malpractice or cut corners before they can pass exams or excel in any endeavor, shorts cut don’t pay. We as a ministry of education will continue to put in place necessary interventions and policies to ensure that the right environment for quality teaching and learning is created in schools at all levels,” he added.

–

By: Melvin Clottey/citifmonline.com/Ghana