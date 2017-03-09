The Registrar General’s Department is urging restraint among DKM customers who did not find their names on the list that was released yesterday (8th March, 2017).

The Department, which is the official liquidator of DKM Microfinance earlier announced that a final list of validated DKM customers yet to receive their cash has been released.

However in an interview with Citi Business News, the Principal Company Inspector of the Official Liquidator for DKM, Jones Nathaniel Ansah explained that some challenges encountered by auditing firm, Price Waterhouse Coopers, led to the omission of about three thousand names.

According to him, the rectification is expected to be effected by the end of the month.

“….The two to three thousand names will soon come out so this is not the final list, so my message to the public they should not panic or be worried. Even when the final list is out and people don’t find their names on it they should just come to our office to inform us about it we will then see why that is so and sort things out for them”.

Woes of DKM customers

Thousands of customers of DKM Microfinance Company lost their investments running into millions of cedis after the central bank in 2015 suspended the operations of DKM for violating the banking Act.

Though the central bank subsequently lifted the ban on the company’s operations, DKM was unable to pay its customers their locked up cash.

The Bank of Ghana confiscated the assets of the company and appointed the Registrar General’s Department to commence liquidation process to refund customers of the company.

–

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana