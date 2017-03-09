The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Kennedy Kankam, has admonished the Christian Service University College and other tertiary institutions, to develop a multi-disciplinary form of scientific education to devise solutions linked to sustainable development.

This he says is to help the country pick up during this era of rapidly changing technology.

Mr. Hon. Kennedy Kankam was speaking at the maiden Press launch of the SRC week of Christian Service University College on the theme “Capacity building, leadership and entrepreneurship, the role of CSUC in nation building.”

He further urged that “CSUC and other educational institutions should incorporate a sustainable development perspective in all teaching and research activities, including science education”, adding that, “they should also organize and coordinate comprehensive, multi-disciplinary and collaborative academic programs in science education in order to develop and adopt appropriate environment and resource management policies to achieve sustainable development.”

The SRC launched the ‘SRC Info APP’, an innovation of a group of students from the Computer Science department of the School, which will help feed students with up-to-date information of academic and other social activities of the school.

The SRC week will include capacity building fora and business initiative platforms where three (3) most innovative students will be sponsored by the SRC and other investors to pursue their innovations.

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana