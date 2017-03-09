Hawkers and residents around the Old Achimota overhead in Accra, were stunned on Thursday morning at the sight of a lifeless body which hanged on a tree.

This incident comes a day after a sixteen-year-old student in the Eastern Region, was to have committed suicide by hanging herself in a Kitchen.

Some of the hawkers who saw the body today [Thursday], said they suspect foul play.

“I have seen someone who has committed suicide before, but looking at the rope he used I suspect foul play,”one of the hawkers told Citi News.

Meanwhile the Tesano District Police Commander, DSP Edward Tetteh, says its preliminary investigations show the deceased was at a betting house around the area on Wednesday night.

Wednesday night was a champions League night with the biggest game taking place between Barceloa and PSG. It was unclear yet whether the deceased may have taken his life due to a failed bet.

“We heard information from operation room that around 6.30 there was a body found around Achimota overhead so Police proceeded to the scene and we went to find the body hanging on a rope; so through our investigations, we had to drop the body down and convey it to the mortuary. We cannot dispute the fact that it is murder because the way we found the body, we are suspicious, but we have sent it to the Police hospital for autopsy to confirm whether it is a murder case or not. And we have found his mobile phone, and we found out that he was at Mybet on Wednesday night.”

“The receipt found on him indicated that, he was at Mybet the previous night, so we have asked the investigator to proceed to Mybet to find out whether he was indeed there.”

Other suicide cases

This suicide case follows similar ones that occurred at New Tafo in the Eastern Region, the University of Ghana and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Invest in mental health to reduce suicides – Dr Osafo

A clinical psychologist and suicidologist at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joseph Osafo, has bemoaned the lack of seriousness in terms of government investments and support for mental health.

According to him, this situation has contributed to the increasing trend of suicide in the country.

By: Marian Ansah & Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana