The team traveling on the Citi FM Heritage Caravan yesterday took a daring tour of the Mole National Park, as part of one of the activities for day 4 of the caravan.

The Mole National Park which is Ghana’s largest wildlife refuge was established in 1958 and covers close to five thousand kilometers square.

The park which is located in the Northern Region is home to some over eight hundred elephants and other wild animals.

Patrons on the caravan after minutes of trekking in the wildlife, chanced upon some elephants, baboons, antelopes and birds.

Patrons of the Heritage Caravan could not hide their excitements as tour guides took them deeper in to see the park, warthogs, deer and monkeys. The tour also included both walking safaris and a driving safari.

The caravan also toured the ancient mud-and-stick mosque at Larabanga.

By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com / Ghana