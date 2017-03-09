The Upper East Regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) has mounted a manhunt for one Akwesi Zamnok from Namolgo in the Talensi district of the Upper East Region for abetment of crime and obscenity.

Mr. Zamnok forced a 13-year-old girl and a boy, whose exact age cannot be ascertained, to have sex against their will in a bush in Namolga in October 2016.

According to the Upper East Regional Deputy coordinator of DOVSSU, ASP Veronica Obese, the suspect, Akwesi Zamnok forced the two to have sex while he filmed them.

ASP Obese said the mother of the victim reported the rape on February 2, after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Narrating the incident to Citi News, ASP Obese said “One the 2nd of February, the mother of the victim, Kolgmah Yinbe reported to us (DOVSSU) that, she had seen a video on social media involving her daughter being raped.”

“So she confronted her daughter and her daughter confirmed that, about five months ago she was sent to the market and at the market centre she met two guys on a motorbike she happen to know them before one of them happen to be the boyfriend of her friend. so decided to ask of her friend whom she has not seen for sometime but the two guys told her the friend was home and that they could take her(victim) to the house and so the victim agreed.”

“But when they got to the house the victim could not find the friend in the house so the guys decided to take the victim back to the market but on their way back to the market the suspect at large stopped the motorbike ordered two teenagers to get down and have sex. Initial they resisted to have sex against their will but Mr. Zamnok slapped them, ordered them to strip naked and have sex. So while they were haveing sex Mr. Zamnok was filming the act. So after the act the girl went home but never reported the matter to her parents.”

ASP Obese said, the boy in the video was later arrested and admitted the offence, but could not be arraigned before court because there was no document indicating his exact age even though the suspect said he was 17 years.

Parents could not afford medical assessment

She added that the victim’s parents could not afford the GHc300.00 for her examination and endorsement of the police medical form by medical officers at the Regional hospital at Bolgatanga.

“So the court officer could not put the suspect before court but advised that, the suspect be released to his parents while efforts are made to endorse the police medical form before putting the suspect before court”

ASP Obese is appealing to the general public to assist police with information on the hideout of Mr.Akwesi Zamnok for his arrest.

ASP Obese said, the docket of the case has been sent to the Attorney General’s department for the necessaradvicese.

–

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana